



– Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio says he hasn’t spoken to quarterback Case Keenum since the team made their (unofficial) big trade with the Baltimore Ravens for quarterback Joe Flacco. He says the situation will “play itself out in the next month or two.”

Speaking to reporters at the NFL Combine on Wednesday morning, Fangio said he did talk with Keenum after he was hired by the Broncos in early January. But it sounds as if Fangio expects a change will happen with Keenum’s contract with the team. Keenum is on the second year of his deal with the Broncos, and last week he said he was “shocked” by the trade.

Vic Fangio says he hasn’t talked to Case Keenum recently. “That will play itself out.” #4Broncos @CBSDenver pic.twitter.com/Jm9lDrKjFV — Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) February 27, 2019

The Broncos reportedly traded one their two fourth-round draft picks for Flacco. The trade won’t be official until the first day of the new league year on March 13.

The Broncos could look to find a trade partner for Keenum or keep him in a quarterback battle with Flacco. If the team releases Keenum, he’ll count $10 million against the cap. The Broncos currently have $22.7 million available in cap space, the 21st most in the NFL. If Keenum is on the move again he would be playing for his fifth team in 9 seasons.