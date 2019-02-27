DENVER (CBS4)– The University of Denver is making waves nationally, by sending a sizable amount of students overseas to study abroad. University officials say the program has allowed nearly 71 percent of undergraduate students to take their studies abroad.

DU offers 150 programs, meaning students have more than 50 countries to choose from.

More than 800 students recently found out where they had been approved to study abroad in upcoming semesters. DU told CBS4 that studying abroad is a valuable experience that strengthens cultural ties and education.

“It’s everything from changing perspective, being able to develop the skills and empathy to see something from a different perspective,” explained Denise Pope, the Director of Office of International Education at DU. “It’s even something as simple as gaining the confidence to navigate something complex on your own.”

Maddy Gawler is a senior at University of Denver whose goal was to travel as much as she could during her time at school.

“I’ve studied aboard 6 times in 6 different continents and 6 different countries,” Gawler laughed.

Gawler says by the time she graduates, she will have visited 40 different countries in college. She said there is no other experience like taking your studies overseas.

“I’ve taken a class down in Belize on leadership so I really learned how to work with cross cultural leadership development,” she said. “It’s a good way to get out there and learn about something bigger than yourself.”

DU officials say the university has always made sure students had the opportunity to engage in the program, even during time of uncertainty through different political climates.