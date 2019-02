DENVER (CBS4) – A moving truck crashed into the front of a building in south Denver Wednesday morning and did significant damage. It happened sometime after 8 a.m. at Broadway and Jewell Avenue.

The vehicle that crashed into the building was a Uhaul truck.

Authorities said two people in the truck were hurt.

The business is called Rugs.

Northbound lanes of Broadway were closed at Asbury Avenue due to the accident.