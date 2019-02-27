  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Arvada, Arvada Police Department, Deadly Crash, Ferrari

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) — A man died after crashing a stolen Ferrari into a fence early Wednesday morning, the Arvada Police Department said. The crash happened at about 3 a.m. in the 6900 block of Ward Road.

(credit: Niki Gross)

The Jefferson County Coroner’s office identified the driver as Steven Andrews, 39.

A woman riding in the car was taken to the hospital but is expected to survive.

Ward Road was closed between 64th and 72nd avenues for about five hours after the crash.

(credit: Niki Gross)

Police suspect the driver was speeding. Investigators did not speculate on whether drugs and/or alcohol were factors in the crash.

(credit: Niki Gross)

The 2007 gray Ferrari was reported stolen from a local dealership.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s