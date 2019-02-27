ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) — A man died after crashing a stolen Ferrari into a fence early Wednesday morning, the Arvada Police Department said. The crash happened at about 3 a.m. in the 6900 block of Ward Road.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s office identified the driver as Steven Andrews, 39.

A woman riding in the car was taken to the hospital but is expected to survive.

Ward Road was closed between 64th and 72nd avenues for about five hours after the crash.

Police suspect the driver was speeding. Investigators did not speculate on whether drugs and/or alcohol were factors in the crash.

The 2007 gray Ferrari was reported stolen from a local dealership.