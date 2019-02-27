



At Girls and Science, young girls will get to meet and learn from women in STEAM professions.

Girls will explore clubhouses with hands on experiments that incorporate science, technology, engineering, and math.

Ping Identity, a growing company in identity security, creates technology and programs that allows you to log into systems securely.

Remy Lyle, a Ping Identity Solutions Architect, says she works with a company that celebrates women in tech. She hopes the girls at Girls and Science will see that when they visit their clubhouse.

“We just want to get involved to raise awareness for girls that we have a lot of female engineers and we’d love for more girls to be inspired to come join us in computer security,” Lyle said.

At Girls and Science, Lyle will demonstrate heartbeat authentication technology.

“It’s basically a wearable on your wrist and you have to pre-register your heartbeat signature,” Lyle said.

Lyle hopes learning more about the technology will give the girls a different outlook on the tech industry.

“Hopefully that’s something that will inspire them to do something in tech in the future,” Lyle said.

Girls and Science is at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.