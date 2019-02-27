



Hundreds of people have signed a petition asking Eldora Mountain Resort to improve safety on chairlifts for ski school after a 6 year old fell from one on Sunday. Mariel Larrimer was rushed to Boulder Community Hospital with injuries to her pelvis and lower legs.

Family members said she was released earlier this week with no broken bones, but that she was still in pain.

The incident brought discussions on a website for “Boulder Moms.” Many of the parents have children in ski school at Eldora as Mariel was at the time of the fall.

Larisa Wilder and Leigh Fiske put together an online petition. It states the current policy at Eldora is “When riding a lift all students six and under and less than 48 inches tall must be accompanied by an adult when available.”

The petition asks that the policy be changed to, “Must be accompanied by an adult.”

The parents are also asking if an adult is present, parents have the option to ride the lift with their child with no additional ticket fee.

There was no safety bar on the chair Mariel was riding, and she was seated next to another child. Fiske said witnesses she talked to said the girl did not appear to be loaded onto the chair properly and was struggling to stay on the chair before falling.

Other ski areas provide adults to ride with young children in ski school. Copper Mountain and Vail both indicated that they do not let children ride alone or with other children until they are older or can demonstrate

they are capable of being on the lift without an adult.

The parents are also seeking safety bars as a longer term solution. Sam Bass a spokesman for Eldora told CBS4 it is aware of the petition and is speaking with its executive committee about it.

