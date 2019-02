and

Policeschools are issuing warnings to parents on social media after a popular WhatsApp challenge has resurfaced in the United Kingdom. The “Momo game” or “Momo challenge” gained international recognition last summer and was initially considered a hoax becoming a widespread meme. In August 2018, law enforcement investigated the influence of Momo on the death of a 12-year-old in Argentina, worrying parents globally to the potentially real dangers of the challenge.

When children participate in the challenge, they contact a stranger only identified as “Momo” using a creepy image and communicate primarily through the Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp. Momo encourages a participant to complete various tasks if they want to avoid being “cursed.” Some of the tasks include self harm, which Momo asks the participant to provide photographic evidence in order to continue the game. Ultimately, the game ends with Momo telling the participant to take their own life and record it for social media.

