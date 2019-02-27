



– Colorado is well-represented in the semifinals of the 29th annual James Beard Awards . For the second year in a row, eight different people or restaurants from the Centennial state have been named semifinalists.

The Wolf’s Tailor in Denver’s Sunnyside neighborhood is a semifinalist in two different categories. The restaurant located on the 4000 block of Tejon Street is included in the entries for “Best Chef: Southwest” and “Outstanding Pastry Chef.”

“Thank you @beardfoundation for naming our own Kelly Whitaker and Jeb Breakell to your list today,” the restaurant wrote in an Instagram post.

Also included is Moxie Bread Co., a bakery in Louisville, which made the prestigious list for the second year in a row.

RELATED: 2018 James Beard Award Semifinalists Include Small Colorado Bakery

Last year, Denver chef Alex Seidel took home the James Beard “Best Chef: Southwest” trophy.

The semifinalists will find out if they move on to the next round and become official nominees for the James Beard Awards on March 27.

The full list of semifinalists lies below:

Best New Restaurant

– Q House, Denver

Outstanding Baker

– Andy Clark, Moxie Bread Co., Louisville, CO

Outstanding Pastry Chef (Presented by Lavazza)

– Jeb Breakell, The Wolf’s Tailor, Denver

Outstanding Service

– Frasca Food and Wine, Boulder, CO

Outstanding Wine Program (Presented by Robert Mondavi Winery)

– element 47 at the Little Nell, Aspen, CO

Outstanding Wine, Spirits, or Beer Producer

– Todd Leopold and Scott Leopold, Leopold Bros., Denver

Best Chef: Southwest

– Caroline Glover, Annette, Aurora, CO

– Kelly Whitaker, The Wolf’s Tailor, Denver

LINK: jamesbeard.org/blog/the-2019-james-beard-award-semifinalists