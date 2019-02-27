DENVER (AP) — Denver will give homeless people notice before confiscating their belongings and make it easier for them to retrieve seized items under a proposed settlement of a federal class action lawsuit that challenged the way it was clearing homeless encampments. Under the deal announced Wednesday, the city will also provide 200 storage lockers for the homeless as well install more trash cans and two portable bathrooms in an area near Coors Field where homeless people gather.

The six homeless people who brought the suit would also each get $5,000 and Denver would pay for their lawyers’ fees under the settlement, which must be approved by Denver’s city council and a judge.

The lead lawyer for the homeless, Jason Flores-Williams, said the deal gives the homeless a voice in their city.

By COLLEEN SLEVIN, Associated Press

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)