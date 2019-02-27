



Golden police investigators now believe a mobile home fire, which killed a dog and a cat earlier this month , was intentionally set.

The investigation is still ongoing, but police told CBS4 Wednesday, the fire is now an arson investigation and they are looking for the person who caused it.

CBS4 drove back to Golden with the homeowner Wednesday to look at the damage.

“That’s my car right there,” said Kandace Barnett as she pointed out the car window.

Barnett’s car is destroyed along with everything in her house. The clothes she wore Wednesday were given to her by a friend.

Losing one of her two dogs and her cat was one of the most difficult parts. She only had time to rescue one. Dharma, her Australian Shepard.

“I found her under the bed hiding.”

Barnett managed to pull Dharma out and shove her out a window she broke open. At that point, the flames had spread and the smoke was so thick, she had to jump out of the same window.

When she discovered the fire was being investigated as arson, her sadness turned to fear.

“It’s absolutely terrifying to think that somebody did this on purpose,” she said. “It makes me feel like someone’s after me. It honestly does, and I hope they find who did this soon.”

To make matters worse, Barnett was in the process of getting homeowners insurance, but didn’t have any at the time of the fire. Her close friends set up a GoFundMe page to help her recoup losses.