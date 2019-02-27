



– Regis High basketball star Fran Belibi is at it again! The high school senior had a dunk for the ages on Tuesday night with a one-handed dunk.

She’s been nicknamed the Franimal for her ability on the court.

Regis took on East High School in the 5A Quarterfinals on Tuesday where Belibi stole the show and took a pass for the dunk.

Regis beat Denver 72 to 15. Regis will play Horizon in the Elite Eight on Friday.