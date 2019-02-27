  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:dunk, Fran Belibi, Regis High School


DENVER (CBS4)– Regis High basketball star Fran Belibi is at it again! The high school senior had a dunk for the ages on Tuesday night with a one-handed dunk.

She’s been nicknamed the Franimal for her ability on the court.

Fran Belibi (credit: CBS)

Regis took on East High School in the 5A Quarterfinals on Tuesday where Belibi stole the show and took a pass for the dunk.

Fran Belibi (credit: CBS)

Regis beat Denver 72 to 15. Regis will play Horizon in the Elite Eight on Friday.

