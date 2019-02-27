DENVER (CBS4) – The Broncos will bring back both Emmanuel Sanders and Derek Wolfe for the 2019 season. John Elway said Wednesday at the NFL Combine that the team expects to pick up the contract options for both Wolfe and Sanders.

“They’re good football players,” said Elway of both guys. “Different situations but we plan on exercising both.”

Wolfe has been with the Broncos since 2012. He started all 16 games in the 2018 season. He had 1.5 sacks and 43 tackles.

Sanders is coming off a torn achilles, but had 71 receptions for 868 yards and four touchdowns.