



Colorado lawmakers are discussing possible limits on where e-cigarettes can be used. A bill to get vaping devices added to the Colorado Clean Indoor Air Act had its first hearing at the State Capitol Building on Tuesday.

Right now, the law bans smoking but not vaping in restaurants, workplaces, and most indoor areas open to the public. The bill would also ban vaping within 25 feet of public buildings and workplaces.

Supporters say its one way to discourage teenagers from using e-cigarettes.

Dr. Heather Hoch, a Pediatric Pulmonologist at Children’s Hospital Colorado, told CBS4’s Shaun Boyd in January one cartridge in an e-cigarette contains as much nicotine as a pack of cigarettes, as well as other toxic chemicals.

A recent study found 27 percent of minors in Colorado use the devices. In November, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said Colorado teenagers vape or use e-cigarettes more than any other state.