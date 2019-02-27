DENVER (CBS4) – Just like Tuesday, Wednesday will start with widespread fog and freezing drizzle. A Dense Fog Advisory continues through mid morning on Wednesday for visibility dropping below a quarter of a mile.

Once the fog dissolves, our attention turns to another strong temperature inversion along the Front Range. An inversion refers to temperatures warming with height instead of cooling. The result will be higher elevations south and west of Denver including Castle Rock, Evergreen and Genesee staying warmer than lower elevations farther north and east.

A shift in the wind patterns over Colorado will finally bring a morning without fog on Thursday along with warmer temperatures in the metro area. In fact, Thursday should be our warmest day since February 15 with highs in the lower 40s. Wednesday will be our 11th consecutive day with below normal temperatures in Denver.