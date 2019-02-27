DENVER (CBS4)– One major intersection in Denver could be getting a makeover after some claim it is wasting space and is not safe for pedestrians. Colfax Avenue and Federal Boulevard is the focus of a new master plan called the Colfax Clover.

Right now the intersection takes up 29 acres of land. One urban planning group is fighting for change to make the area safer.

It’s taken years to develop the plan, according to the group West Colfax BID, or Business Improvement District.

The Colfax Clover plan proposes moving Federal Boulevard west to intersect with Colfax in a more traditional traffic pattern. The plan would keep the current bridge there but turn it into a linear park.

The cloverleaf ramps would be gone which would make room for development.

The Colorado Department of Transportation and Denver city council members have expressed interest in the plan. This year $550,000 in the budget is dedicated to studying options.

“The danger that is presented by this intersection and the opportunity to fix it, is really what motivates a lot of what we’re about in this district and making this place better for everybody who is here, everybody who lives here now and in the future,” said West Colfax BID spokesman Ben Shaw.