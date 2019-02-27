DENVER (CBS4)– The all clear was given for the City and County Building in downtown Denver after it was placed on lock down status Wednesday morning due to what authorities are calling a “credible threat.” Police are searching for the person who called in the threat about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Everyone who wanted to get inside the building was urged to take shelter in the Webb Building to get out of the cold during the lock down.

“With the information that was given to the Denver security office, we made the decision to shut down based on the circumstances as well as the information that was shared as well as based on the time frame. It was early in the morning to make sure that we could alleviate or mitigate any threats before it was opened,” said Denver Deputy Mayor Murphy Robinson.

UPDATE: The City & County Building is all clear. The lockdown is being lifted and officers are clearing the scene. Thanks to everyone for your understanding and patience while we investigated this matter. #Denver — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) February 27, 2019

The public was urged to avoid the area surrounding the City County Building at 14th and Bannock. Those in the building were urged to stay inside their offices until further notice.

Earlier Denver police tweeted an update on the investigation.

ALERT: #DPD was alerted to a threat to #Denver’s City & County Building and is currently investigating the matter. Watch for updates and any additional information here. pic.twitter.com/dCqcElAXjt — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) February 27, 2019

City Councilman Albus Brooks tweeted that there was a “credible threat” and the building was placed on lock down.

The City and County Building at 1437 Bannock Street is in lock down for a credible threat. Please avoid the area. If you are in the building, return to your office and lock down until released by public safety. — Albus Brooks (@AlbusBrooksD9) February 27, 2019

Nothing was found inside the building during the search and everyone was allowed back inside.

Police in Denver say it’s important to report any threats because it can not only save lives, but also help someone who may be suffering from mental health issues.