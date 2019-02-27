



– Unfortunately Canon City didn’t win the contest for a town makeover. That honor went to Searcy, Arkansas.

Canon City had been in the running to win a town makeover through the TV show Small Business Revolution on Hulu. The southwestern Colorado town, about 90 miles from Denver, made it to the top six towns in the U.S. to be featured on the show.

Even though Canon City didn’t win, the show will still travel to the town and other finalist towns to present free marketing seminars for the small business community.

Canon City said they want to keep the momentum from the show’s publicity to grow their community.

Rocker Billy Joel even used his star power to try to get more votes for Canon City.

I endorse Canon City, Colorado in the @hulu TV show @smbizrevolution competition. They are currently in second place. My friend and former guitarist is a long time resident of this city. Please vote online at https://t.co/rJvpTK68jT each day between now and Tuesday! pic.twitter.com/rnoKgBn2gz — Billy Joel (@billyjoel) February 16, 2019

“They are currently in second place. My friend and former guitarist is a long time resident of this city,” Joel tweeted.