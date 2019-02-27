



Wednesday morning a few dozen people waited for the Westbound Bustang bus to pull into the Frisco Transfer station. Behind the wheel of the bus, Ron Thompson.

The Bustang service is provided through a contractor for the Colorado Department of Transportation. Thompson has been driving for the bus service for the last two months.

“I live on the Western Slope. I enjoy the scenery through the mountains, meeting people from all over the world,” Thompson said.

The service is quickly become a very popular way for folks to get to the mountains. A lot of skiers and snowboarders using the service say the only problem is the lack of drivers which is impacting routes.

They say the problem is forcing some people to sit and wait because buses are full.

“There’s a shortage of commercial drivers across the country, and that’s an issue,” Thompson said.

Right now, the contractor is short seven driver positions. All the while, CDOT reports ridership is at an all-time high.

“We need more folks to come drive for us,” Thompson said.

