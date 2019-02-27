



– Looking to satisfy your appetite for Southern fare?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Southern spots around Denver, using both Yelp data and our own mix of gravy and grits to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

1. Sassafras American Eatery

Topping the list is Sassafras American Eatery. Located at 2637 W. 26th Ave. in Jefferson Park, the Southern, Cajun and Creole spot is the highest rated Southern restaurant in Denver, boasting 4.5 stars out of 903 reviews on Yelp.

2. Kitchen Table: BBQ and Comfort Food

Next up is Congress Park’s Kitchen Table: BBQ & Comfort Food, situated at 3242 E. Colfax Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 501 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score comfort food and barbecue has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Roaming Buffalo BBQ

Rosedale’s Roaming Buffalo BBQ, located at 2387 S. Downing St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score barbecue and more 4.5 stars out of 273 reviews.

4. Four Friends Kitchen

Four Friends Kitchen, a Southern breakfast and brunch spot in Stapleton, is another go-to, with four stars out of 797 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2893 Roslyn St. to see for yourself.

5. Ragin’ Hog BBQ

Over in Berkeley, check out Ragin’ Hog BBQ, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 202 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Southern spot, which offers barbecue and more, at 4361 Lowell Blvd.

Article provided by Hoodline.