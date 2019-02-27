



– The next U.S. Census is next year and the U.S. Census Bureau needs help getting it done. They’re hiring some temporary positions to help with the tally.

The census happens every 10 years, the last time all Americans were counted was in 2010.

The data collected is used to determine everything from congressional seats to federal funding.

New in 2020, you’ll be able to fill out the form, which is required by law, online.

LINK: 2020 Census Jobs