  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:2020 Census, Census Bureau, U.S


DENVER (CBS4)– The next U.S. Census is next year and the U.S. Census Bureau needs help getting it done. They’re hiring some temporary positions to help with the tally.

The census happens every 10 years, the last time all Americans were counted was in 2010.

(credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)

The data collected is used to determine everything from congressional seats to federal funding.

The official US Census form (credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)

New in 2020, you’ll be able to fill out the form, which is required by law, online.

LINK: 2020 Census Jobs

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s