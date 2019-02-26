DENVER (CBS4)– There is a new trend among stores that offer absolutely no packaging for its products. It’s a zero waste trend that can be found in at least four stores along the Front Range.

The philosophy behind the zero waste movement is to get rid of unnecessary trash. The means these stores have all the bath and beauty products, but you have to bring your own container and refill it.

“Well, I love it, and I like buying things ‘package-free,’ so that’s big for me,” said shopper Rikisha Ward.

The idea isn’t just catching on for small businesses, this summer, Coca-Cola plans to sell some products in glass containers that can be reused.