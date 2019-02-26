  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMNCIS
    8:00 PMFBI
    9:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fried Chicken, Lakewood, Petting Zoo, White Fence Farm


LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)White Fence Farm will likely become housing. The iconic Lakewood restaurant was in business for 45 years before closing at the end of last year.

(credit: CBS)

Crescent Communities wants to develop an apartment complex at the property. It would have 260 units.

(credit: CBS)

The historic barn would be kept on the property and possibly be used for a community clubhouse.

(credit: CBS)

The company hopes to break ground on the apartments later this year.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s