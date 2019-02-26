Comments
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – White Fence Farm will likely become housing. The iconic Lakewood restaurant was in business for 45 years before closing at the end of last year.
Crescent Communities wants to develop an apartment complex at the property. It would have 260 units.
The historic barn would be kept on the property and possibly be used for a community clubhouse.
The company hopes to break ground on the apartments later this year.