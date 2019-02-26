



The national debate over immigration means different things to different people. For Summit County Dreamer Javier Pineda, it’s an issue he faces everyday.

He’s a part of The Mountain Dreamers a group bringing “The Quiet Force” — a film about the immigrant workforce in Colorado’s ski communities — to Summit County for two screening events in March.

“These are real people who live in these communities and serve vital roles in keep the economy working,” Pineda said.

When he was 12, his parents brought him to the U.S. He is one of the thousands of immigrants in the DACA program, allowed to work and stay in the country, for now.

“This issue isn’t a new one, but it is impacting a lot people who live and work in our resort towns,” he added.

The group is partnering with the Breck Film Fest, the Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition (CIRC), and the I Stand With Immigrants Initiative to bring the film looking at immigrant workers in resort towns.

According to the group bringing “The Quiet Force” to Summit County, the film explores social and economic impacts of the Latino immigrant workforce relating to national immigration policies.

The filmmakers created the movie with the intention of reaching beyond sparking conversation to generate direct and meaningful action through panel discussions which are held at each screening. They also hope to create partnerships with local and national nonprofits.

“Immigrants in Colorado play a vital role in our economy, particularly in tourism-based economies like the ski resort towns of Colorado. Immigrant make up nearly 50 percent of the workforce in sectors critical to our state’s mountain towns such as construction, service, and housekeeping. It is critically important that we uplift these untold stories, while also showcasing our respect and admiration for the contributions immigrants make to communities across our state every day,” Kaytia King, Deputy Director of FWD.us I Stand With Immigrants Initiative said in a news release.

LINKS: The Quiet Force