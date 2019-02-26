  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) — A teen girl missing from Florida may be in the Denver area. Police want you to call 911 if you see Natalie Wilson.

Natalie Wilson (credit: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

Wilson, 16, has been missing from Tampa since Feb. 17.

She is 5-foot-6, weighs about 120 pounds and has blue eyes. When she was last seen, her hair was dyed multiple colors.

Natalie Wilson (credit: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

On Monday night, the Aurora Police Department tweeted, “It is believed Natalie may be in the Denver area. If you see her please call 911.”

You can also call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 800-843-5678.

