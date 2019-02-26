



– Three months after Kelsey Berreth’s disappearance and likely murder, crews are beginning to search a Fountain landfill. Recent investigations have led authorities to believe her remains ended up in the Midway Landfill near the El Paso/Pueblo county line.

Woodland Park Police Dept. Commander Chris Adams explained, “Based on information we’ve gathered and received at the investigation, it’s all pointed right here for us.”

The 29-year-old mother and pilot was last seen alive in public at a grocery store in Woodland Park on Thanksgiving Day.

Though her body has not been found, law enforcement has overwhelming evidence to believe she was murdered.

Investigators have charged the father of her child, 32-year-old Patrick Frazee, with her murder.

Another woman, Krystal Lee Kenney, told investigators that Frazee asked her to kill Berreth three times, before bludgeoning her himself.

Kenney also says Frazee put Berreth in a bag, then buried her remains.

“I think we owe it to Kelsey and her family to be as thorough as we can and find every piece (of evidence) that we can,” Adams elaborated on the search.

The area being targeted is smaller than a football field and stacked with trash nine feet deep, which is why it’s expected to take about 35 days.

Search crews will be at the landfill, weather permitting, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. until further notice.