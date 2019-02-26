



— If you’ve been wanting to visit the Ice Castles in Dillon, you don’t have much time left. The popular winter attraction will close for the season in less than two weeks.

Saturday, March 9 will be the final day it will be open to the public.

Organizers said tens of thousands of people have toured the frozen feature since it opened nine weeks ago.

“The castles, which are made up of hundreds of thousands of hand-placed icicles, feature ice-carved tunnels, fountains, slides, frozen thrones, and towers that light up and twinkle to music at night,”organizers stated.

Ticket prices range from $10.95 to $25. You can buy tickets online here. The attraction is closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.