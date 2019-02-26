  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado State Capitol Building, Colorado State Patrol, Elias Dominguez, Sculptures Smashed, Vandalism

DENVER (CBS4)– There has been a delay in the case of a man accused of vandalizing the state Capitol last month. Investigators say they were able to track down Elias Dominguez partially because of a cell phone that was left behind at the scene.

Elias Anthony Dominguez (credit: Denver Police)

Dominguez, 26, was arrested earlier this month on suspicion of second-degree burglary. He didn’t want to talk to CBS4 as he left court on Tuesday morning.

(credit: CBS)

A judge put off a hearing for Dominguez until next month. Investigators say he cut himself and smeared blood at the crime scene. That blood is being tested for DNA.

Elias Anthony Dominguez (credit: CBS)

Police say the perpetrator, believed to be Dominguez, threw some of the busts from the second floor down to the first floor, knocking sculpted heads off torsos. Authorities also found marble pedestals smashed, wooden chairs crushed and glass cabinets shattered. The vandal even smeared blood along a golden railing.

(credit: CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s