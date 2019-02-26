DENVER (CBS4)– There has been a delay in the case of a man accused of vandalizing the state Capitol last month. Investigators say they were able to track down Elias Dominguez partially because of a cell phone that was left behind at the scene.

Dominguez, 26, was arrested earlier this month on suspicion of second-degree burglary. He didn’t want to talk to CBS4 as he left court on Tuesday morning.

A judge put off a hearing for Dominguez until next month. Investigators say he cut himself and smeared blood at the crime scene. That blood is being tested for DNA.

Police say the perpetrator, believed to be Dominguez, threw some of the busts from the second floor down to the first floor, knocking sculpted heads off torsos. Authorities also found marble pedestals smashed, wooden chairs crushed and glass cabinets shattered. The vandal even smeared blood along a golden railing.