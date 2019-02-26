  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Colorado Weather, Denver Weather, Groundhog Day, March Snow, Punxsutawney Phil, Spring Outlook, Wintry Blast

DENVER (CBS4) – If you were hoping for an early spring, as predicted by Punxsutawney Phil, you may be disappointed in our extended forecast.
Despite Friday being the first day of Meteorological spring in the Northern Hemisphere another blast of wintry weather is on the way to Colorado.

PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA – FEBRUARY 02:Handler AJ Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil after he did not see his shadow predicting an early spring during the 133rd annual Groundhog Day festivities on February 2, 2019 in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

Right now it looks like colder air and snow will move into the mountains sometime on Wednesday or Thursday with wintry weather moving into Denver and the Front Range on Friday. The entire weekend should be cold and unsettled with an ongoing chance for light snow. The extended period of wintry weather will be caused by a large dip in the jet stream centered near the Great Lakes.

Earlier this week meteorologists at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center released their outlook for early March and it shows the potential for Colorado to be colder and wetter-than-normal between March 3-7. Their outlook for March 5-11 shows a similar pattern in place.

