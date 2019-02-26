



The man who was shot and killed during a carjacking on Perry Street near Colfax Avenue was driving for Uber during the attack. Uber officials say David Rosenthal was using the app at the time of the attack.

Police identified Matthew Fanellie and Jose Lopez-Jovel as the suspects in the crime early Friday morning. Those suspects then drove to Cheyenne, Wyoming, Park City, Utah and Roseburg, Oregon as part of a multi-state crime spree, authorities say.

“We are shocked and heartbroken by this horrific crime, and our thoughts are with David’s family. We cooperated with police on the investigation and hope the individuals responsible are brought to justice,” an Uber spokesperson said in a statement given to CBS4 on Tuesday.

CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann spoke with Rosenthal’s widow, Janelle, on Monday night.

“Denver lost a great, great man, but more importantly the world lost a great, great man,” she said. “What was taken was huge.”