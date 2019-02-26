  • CBS4On Air

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Two men suspected in crimes across several Western states, including a deadly carjacking in Colorado, have been charged in an alleged bank robbery in Park City, Utah. Federal prosecutors say in charges filed Monday that 30-year-old Matthew Anthony Fanelli pulled a gun on a bank teller Friday and stole $2,000 before fleeing with 31-year-old Jose Lopez-Jovel. Prosecutors accuse 18-year-old Cynthia Sena of casing out the bank lobby under the guise of looking for a lost purse.

Matthew Fanelli and Jose Lopez-Jovel (credit: CBS)

The three are charged with robbery and using a weapon during a crime.

RELATED: Deadly Carjacking Victim Identified As David Rosenthal In Multi-State Crime Spree

(credit: Summit County, Utah)

It was not immediately known Tuesday if Lopez-Jovel, who is from El Salvador, and Fanelli and Sena, of New Mexico, had attorneys.

(credit: Cheyenne Police)

The men are also suspected of committing an armed robbery in Wyoming before being captured in Oregon. Fanelli is suspected of fatally shooting a man in Denver.

(credit: CBS)

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

