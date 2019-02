DENVER (CBS) – People evacuated the Colorado capitol Tuesday morning due to a false alarm. Fire alarms went off just after 9 a.m.

Several reporters tweeted out photos and videos of the situation.

Currently standing outside the capitol with a bunch or irate and shivering lawmakers. Fire alarm is going off inside. pic.twitter.com/tLSJu95etS — Conrad Swanson (@Conrad_Swanson) February 26, 2019

Authorities told CBS4 they expected the situation would be resolved shortly.