



– For the first time in Colorado tournament history over the weekend, three different wrestlers had the chance at their fourth-straight state title.

Ponderosa’s Cohlton Schultz won his fourth-straight when he pinned his opponent in the first round of the championship bout. Schultz may end up as possibly the best wrestler in state history, having already won international titles like the Cadet Greco-Roman Championships in 2017.

Schultz will be attending Arizona State next year to compete for their program, and has his sights set on competing in the 2020 Olympic games.

Brendon Garcia from Pueblo County won his fourth title, winning the 4A 113lb class, and Greeley Central’s Andrew Alirez won the 4A 152lb title for his fourth straight championship.

