



Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials released new video of two black bears foraging through Breckenridge. They say the bears should be hibernating, but they’re finding enough food to stay awake.

That food is coming from unsecured trash bins, officials say. Officials also point to salt licks meant to attract deer, elk and moose and fruit tress that are not cleaned up.

Officials told CBS4 the two juvenile bears have also eaten several hot tub covers.

Now, one of the bears was sent to a rehabilitation facility. They’re still looking for the second bear.

Shouldn't this bear in Breckenridge be asleep? Well, it's found enough "food" to forage even through the winter. This bear is off to rehab. Please 👏 secure 👏 your 👏 trash 👏 (year-round)! https://t.co/hXQ9zlyU6n #bearaware pic.twitter.com/zF39s0CCTE — CO Parks & Wildlife (@COParksWildlife) February 25, 2019

They urge residents to be “bear aware” all year long and to bear-proof their trash cans.

“If there’s a bear in your yard, the worst thing you can do is sit on your deck and watch the bear for an hour. That’s not responsible. It’s not good for the neighborhood and it’s not good for the bear,” officials said.

LINK: Living With Bears