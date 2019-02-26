



– A Colorado nonprofit focused on suicide prevention hosted its first ever fundraiser Monday at the Aurora Arts District. It was a night of conversation through art.

“Art is another form of language that really goes ahead and breaks down barriers,” said Dominique Condevaux, president of Catalyst Collective Colorado.

Catalyst Collective Colorado reached out to high schools across the Denver metro area to create art that celebrates life. The event was called “Love Your Life.”

The organization says suicide is the number one cause of death among Coloradans ages 10-24.

CBS4 caught up with one artist at the event Monday night, sharing not only her talent but her story as well.

“I’ve been struggling a lot more than usual so I’m in recovery myself as well,” said Luisa Walker.

The 20-year-old singer is soft spoken, but on Monday night when she stepped in front of the microphone she was powerful.

“It’s one of my only coping mechanisms I have right now and thankfully I really love doing it,” said Walker.

It was only a year-and-a-half ago that Walker lost her boyfriend to suicide. It’s a loss she still has trouble talking about but hopes to share her pain through singing.

“Someone I really, really love was struggling so much I want to help other people find the help they need.”

Monday night Catalyst Collective awarded a $500 scholarship to a student who won for best piece. The organization plans to make “Love Your Life” an annual event.

According to the Catalyst Collective Colorado website, Catalyst Collective is a nonprofit accelerating innovation in suicide prevention. They describe their mission as follows: “We engage people experiencing suicidal thoughts and behaviors through proper assessment to connect them with valuable resources to reduce risk. We work to eliminate suicide by providing research-based approaches and resources to unify communities touched by suicide. We provide innovative support at every opportunity to promote access to help and hope.”