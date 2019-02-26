



– The owner of a local barbershop is calling on the community to help police locate the people who burglarized his shop early Tuesday morning. “ AJ’s All American Barbershop ” was targeted by a group of people before 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Video surveillance from neighboring store “Things That Glow” showed a dated Jeep Cherokee driving by the stores, located 5265 W. 48th Avenue, around 1:40 a.m. They would later return, with several people with covered faces exiting the car to vandalize the properties. A driver appeared to stay in the Jeep, at one point even driving over curbs with the back doors open.

“Something like this has never happened,” said AJ Gallegos, the barber shop’s owner.

The burglars used rocks to throw at the glass of the businesses. Attempts to smash out the doors failed. However, the thieves were able to break through nearby windows.

“They broke the window that had my logo on it,” Gallegos said.

Gallegos said the window they broke would be costly to replace, as the logo on it was expensive to make.

The burglars entered his business, stole a PlayStation in the waiting area, his cash register, and his customized clippers.

“My favorite clippers were gone,” Gallegos said. “Only a barber can relate to what the clippers mean to (another) barber. They really are an extension of my arms.”

Gallegos told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas he always tried to do right by his community, and didn’t understand why he was targeted. He said he volunteers as a youth sports coach, goes to church and even gives free haircuts out to some who are in need.

“We’ve never had any issues with anything. We have always prided our business on being family oriented. For someone to do something to a neighborhood pillar like this is disheartening,” Gallegos said.

Gallegos filed a police report and the Denver Police Department confirmed they collected evidence to start their investigation.

The glow shop next door, which provided the video surveillance, was also hit by the vandals. Gallegos said the thieves were unable to steal anything from that shop.

Gallegos said he would be thousands of dollars in debt for the crime. However, with all that was damaged or stolen, he specifically asked for one item back.

“I want my clippers back. Please, those really have a sentimental value. If I can get my clippers back, that is really all I want. You can keep the money,” Gallegos said.