



– Getting ready for the big day? Pulling together the perfect wedding means finding the perfect bridal spot.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top bridal spots around Denver, using both Yelp data and our own something blue to produce a list of where to venture next time you’re in the market for bridal.

Mia’s Creative Tailoring

Topping the list is Mia’s Creative Tailoring. Located at 2765 S. Colorado Blvd., Suite 102, in the Wellshire neighborhood, the sewing and alteration bridal spot, which offers women’s clothing and more, is the highest rated bridal spot in Denver, boasting five stars out of 180 reviews on Yelp.

A & Bé Bridal Shop

Next up is Highland’s a & bé bridal shop, situated at 1955 W. 35th Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 163 reviews on Yelp, the bridal spot has proven to be a local favorite

Emma and Grace Bridal Studio

Five Points’s Emma & Grace Bridal Studio, located at 3353 Larimer St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bridal spot five stars out of 90 reviews.

Little White Dress Bridal Shop

Little White Dress Bridal Shop, a bridal spot in Five Points, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 206 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1130 31st St. to see for yourself.

anna be bridal boutique

Over in Highland, check out anna be bridal boutique, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 143 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bridal spot at 2050 W. 30th Ave.

Article provided by Hoodline.