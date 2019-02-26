



– An active storm track during the month of February dropped 145 inches of snow at Wolf Creek Ski Area between February 2nd and 24th, according to the cumulative snow report on their website . Almost half of that fell during the course of a week.

The Colorado Climate Center in Fort Collins is reporting that a nearby SNOTEL site measured nearly 10 inches of water content in the snow, which is more than the area would normally receive during the months of February and March combined.

February’s heavy snow made a dent in the extreme and exceptional drought conditions that developed across southern Colorado during 2018, but there’s still a long way to go before the drought is over. Current forecasts call for the potential to see above normal snowfall once again in March.