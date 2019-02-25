



Denver teachers are supporting a new contract which brought an end to a contentious teachers strike earlier this month. On Monday, the Denver Classroom Teachers Association voted 97 percent in favor of the contract.

In a statement on Feb. 14, Denver Public Schools said the agreement adds $23 million in teacher pay, including an average base salary increase of 11.7 percent next year and cost of living increases the following two years. Incentives remain for teaching in the highest poverty and Title I schools as well as hard-to-fill positions.

“This agreement secures fair, predictable base pay for Denver educators and will go a long way to eliminating pay fluctuations that have made it difficult for educators to plan a teaching career and a life in Denver. With competitive pay in place, the district has taken an important first step in reversing the worst teacher retention rate in the metro area and providing much-needed stability for student learning,” said DCTA President Henry Roman in a statement on on Monday.

The school board must also vote to accept the contract.