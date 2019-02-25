SAN JUAN/OURAY COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation closed a section of US 550 in San Juan and Ouray Counties on Monday. They say crews will be working on avalanche control.

The closure spanned between Silverton and Ouray, between mile posts 87 and 91.

Officials say the closure is meant to keep travelers safe after a large amount of snow fell in the region over the last several days. They urge drivers to be aware of potential snow slides.

Crews responded to a natural slide on Sunday afternoon about 10 miles north of Silverton on Red Mountain Pass (US 550). No vehicles were involved.