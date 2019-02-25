COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A man in Colorado Springs is tied to a sex trafficking investigation in Florida, police say. It’s the same sting New England Patriots owner, Robert Kraft, is allegedly involved in.

Randall Bower, 51, is one of more than 100 men who now have warrants for soliciting prostitution.

Investigators say the illegal sex acts and human trafficking occurred at at least 10 massage parlors across south Florida.

The businesses hired the workers on under false pretense and forced them into the sex trade.