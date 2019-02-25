  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBull
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Springs, Florida, Randall Bower, Robert Kraft, Sex Trafficking Investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A man in Colorado Springs is tied to a sex trafficking investigation in Florida, police say. It’s the same sting New England Patriots owner, Robert Kraft, is allegedly involved in.

Randall Bower (credit: CBS)

Randall Bower, 51, is one of more than 100 men who now have warrants for soliciting prostitution.

Investigators say the illegal sex acts and human trafficking occurred at at least 10 massage parlors across south Florida.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

The businesses hired the workers on under false pretense and forced them into the sex trade.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s