(CBS Local) — Pizza lovers, rejoice! A study claims pizza is a healthier breakfast than cereal. A New York-based nutritionist told the Chicago Tribune that a slice of pizza contains more protein and less sugar than most cereals.

“You may be surprised to find out that an average slice of pizza and a bowl of cereal with whole milk contain nearly the same amount of calories,” Amer said. “However, pizza packs a much larger protein punch, which will keep you full and boost satiety throughout the morning.”

A typical bowl of cereal has about 18 grams of sugar and zero healthy fats.

Now, you don’t need to feel so guilty about that morning slice!

