



The new three-month outlook for temperature and precipitation is out and it looks like Colorado could have a good blast of snow and early spring rain! The 90 day outlook is produced once a month by the Climate Prediction Center at the in Maryland.

The 3-month precipitation outlook has Colorado in the above normal position for moisture. This means the Denver metro area is in a 70% likelihood for near to above average precipitation! If this comes to pass it could be pretty good for snowfall in March and April. March is our snowiest month on average on the Front Range and adjacent plains with April being our second!

As far as temperature goes that is more up in the air. The 90 day outlook has most of Colorado forecast for equal chances of being normal, above normal or below normal.

In the short term, the 6 to 14 day outlook is showing a cooler and wetter pattern in the offing for next week. This means another cool shot coming with more chances for snow along the Front Range.