



– Investigators plan to search a landfill this week for human remains in the case of missing mom Kelsey Berreth . Her fiance, Patrick Frazee, has been charged in her murder even though her body has not been found.

The Woodland Park Police Department detectives and other law enforcement officials will begin searching the Midway Landfill located at 8925 Rancho Colorado Boulevard in Fountain on Tuesday.

Investigators say are focused on recovering Berreth’s remains and any additional evidence in the landfill. The search is expected to take 16-80 days. This is the second time investigators will search the landfill. The first time was on Jan. 17.

Berreth was last seen on Thanksgiving Day on surveillance video at a grocery store. Detectives believe she was killed in her home in Woodland Park.

Court documents explain major arguments in the case prosecutors plan to make against Frazee while on trial. A judge ruled Tuesday at a preliminary hearing that there was probable cause to move forward in the process and that the evidence was strong enough to deny Frazee bail on all counts, including first-degree murder and solicitation to commit first-degree murder.

Earlier this month, Krystal Lee Kenney, 32, pleaded guilty to helping derail the investigation by tampering with evidence, specifically Berreth’s cellphone. Kenney agreed to testify against Frazee and admitted to having a romantic relationship with him.

During testimony in court last week, Kenney said she then watched as Frazee burned Berreth’s body on his property. She told police that Frazee planned to throw the remains in a dump or a river.

Frazee will be in court on April 8 for an arraignment where he will enter a plea.

Prosecutors have not discussed any theories on why Frazee would kill Berreth. Her parents argue in a wrongful death lawsuit that they believe Frazee wanted full custody of the couple’s 1-year-old daughter. The child has remained with them temporarily while the criminal case proceeds.