



— Two “horse whisperers” helped animal control rescue four neglected horses in Jefferson Country.

“We had to remove four horses from a family who wasn’t providing adequate care for them,” the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said in Facebook post they titled “Real Life Cowboys.” Investigators said animal control officers had been called to the location multiple times over the past year for care issues.

Officials said personnel with animal control, investigations and patrol worked together to make sure everyone was safe while the warrant was served and the horses were safely removed.

“Lt. Eddy and Sgt. Rubenstein, who we’re just going to call horse whisperers… responded because they have horses of their own and knew some of the challenges Animal Control might encounter,” the post continued.

“This proved invaluable as they used their knowledge to wrangle the brown mare who was, let’s say, a bit shy, as you can see in these photos. They were extremely patient and calm, which allowed for a safe removal of the horse,” the sheriff’s office stated.

“The mare did not want to go into the trailer and once again Lt. Eddy did an amazing job of calmly working with the horse in unison with Animal Control,” officials stated. “Eventually, Animal Control Supervisor Padilla was able to lead the horse into the trailer and all four were safely removed.”

“It’s great to see when people are patient with horses and GENTLE. Thank you for helping them!!” one person commented on the sheriff’s Facebook post.