DENVER (CBS4) – Unbelievable. Overwhelming. That’s how retired Denver Broncos cornerback Champ Bailey described visiting the Pro Football Hall of Fame now that he is “part of the family.”
Bailey visited the Pro Football Hall of Fame Monday with Annabel Bowlen, daughter of Broncos owner Pat Bowlen, who is being enshrined alongside Bailey. This marks the first time in franchise history that two Broncos were elected in the same class. Bailey is also the first defensive Broncos player to be voted into Canton.
“It’s unbelievable the level that they go [to] to make sure we feel special walking in the door,” Bailey said. “The whole staff, when you walk in, you get this round of applause. I mean, I’m not expecting that.
“It’s overwhelming,” Bailey said.
“To walk here, knowing where I am in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and to see your picture up there with the rest of those guys, it’s an unbelievable feeling,” Bailey continued.
“I’ve never had a banner that big,” Bailey said.
