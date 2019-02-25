



Here’s a look at today’s #PFHOF19 planning with @Broncos @champbailey and Annabel Bowlen, daughter of Pat. pic.twitter.com/bhUEO7uCVD — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) February 25, 2019

Unbelievable. Overwhelming. That’s how retired Denver Broncos cornerback Champ Bailey described visiting the Pro Football Hall of Fame now that he is “part of the family.”

Bailey visited the Pro Football Hall of Fame Monday with Annabel Bowlen, daughter of Broncos owner Pat Bowlen, who is being enshrined alongside Bailey. This marks the first time in franchise history that two Broncos were elected in the same class. Bailey is also the first defensive Broncos player to be voted into Canton.

“It’s unbelievable the level that they go [to] to make sure we feel special walking in the door,” Bailey said. “The whole staff, when you walk in, you get this round of applause. I mean, I’m not expecting that.

“It’s overwhelming,” Bailey said.

.⁦@Broncos⁩ ⁦@champbailey⁩ shares what his favorite part of his museum tour was today #PFHOF19 pic.twitter.com/iPIoujiBwt — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) February 25, 2019

“To walk here, knowing where I am in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and to see your picture up there with the rest of those guys, it’s an unbelievable feeling,” Bailey continued.

.@Broncos @champbailey and Pat Bowlen’s daughter Annabel visiting us to plan for the #PFHOF19 Enshrinement pic.twitter.com/4pvE4WOg4E — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) February 25, 2019

“I’ve never had a banner that big,” Bailey said.

.@champbailey in awe as he is on the very stage he will be giving his speech for the #PFHOF19 Enshrinement pic.twitter.com/mUdlXk1t0v — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) February 25, 2019

