



– RTD is rebranding a service for riders that is designed to help commuters get around the Denver metro area. The service is called FlexRide, which is formerly known as Call-N-Ride.

FlexRide provides an option for commuters to make first and last mile connections to and from RTD transit stations.

FlexRide is a personalized bus service found within 21 different RTD service areas. People can schedule a ride on the bus through an online app, which will take that rider to another RTD bus or light rail station to continue their commute.

“We have people who might want to commute from a northern community,” RTD spokeswoman Tina Jaquez said. “They can take a Flex to say a Flatiron Flyer station to Denver, which is a great way to make that connection.”

In some areas, it will even give riders a direct ride to the mall, school or even work.

An event on Monday will showcase the new rebranding of the buses, and some changes to the service.

“One of the things that is updated is you used to have to plan really far ahead and book 60 days ahead of time,” Jaquez said. “Now you just need to give us 10 minutes and the bus can be there for you.”

Another big change is there is a new app that makes it easier for people to schedule a FlexRide. Riders just have to go to RTD’s FlexRide page online, and click the button to schedule a ride. That can be found at: rtd-denver.com/FlexRide.shtml

The new FlexRide buses will first roll out in the northern communities RTD Park-n-Ride stops before showing up all across the Denver metro area.