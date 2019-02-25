  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boulder County, Eldora Mountain Resort, Nederland, Ski Lift Fall, Skiing

NEDERLAND, Colo. (CBS4)– The little girl who fell 40 feet from a chairlift at Eldora Mountain Resort on Sunday was having trouble getting into the Sundance lift chair. That’s according to new information from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

The other person on the chair was in the ski school. It is unclear whether the 6-year-old who fell was also in ski school at the time.

(credit: Eldora Mountain Resort)

The child has not been identified. She was treated at the Eldora first aid facility and then taken by ambulance to Boulder Community Hospital.

Eldora told CBS4 that the lift did not malfunction.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s