NEDERLAND, Colo. (CBS4)– The little girl who fell 40 feet from a chairlift at Eldora Mountain Resort on Sunday was having trouble getting into the Sundance lift chair. That’s according to new information from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

The other person on the chair was in the ski school. It is unclear whether the 6-year-old who fell was also in ski school at the time.

The child has not been identified. She was treated at the Eldora first aid facility and then taken by ambulance to Boulder Community Hospital.

Eldora told CBS4 that the lift did not malfunction.