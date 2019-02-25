ROCKIES UPDATEColorado extends manager Bud Black's contract
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – With only a handful of days left in February, it appears the month will just miss taking a spot on the list of Top 20 coldest and snowiest Februarys in Denver history.

Through Sunday, the average temperature this February has been 28.1 degrees. That is exactly 4 degrees below normal, which from a climate standpoint is substantial.

A review of the 20 coldest February’s in Denver history shows 2019 will miss the list but come close. February 1985 is in 20th place with an average temperature of 27.5 degrees or just 0.6 degrees colder than February 2019.

20 COLDEST FEBRUARYS (Since 1873)
1)  17.7°  1899
2)  21.8°  1913
3)  22.2°  1883
4)  22.3°  1989
5)  22.7°  1903
6)  23.6°  1929
7)  24.1°  1942
8)  24.8°  1960
9)  24.9°  1894
10)  25.2°  1905
11)  25.6°  1874
12)  25.8°  1939
13)  26.6°  1895
14)  26.7°  1891
15) 26.9° 1936
16)  27.1°  1955
17)  27.3°  1964
18)  27.4°  1965
19)  27.6°  2003
20)  27.5° 1985

When it comes to snowfall, Denver has officially measured 13.4 inches at Denver International Airport since Feb. 1. This month is now our snowiest in Denver is almost three years. The last time we had a month with a higher total was April 2016 with 15.6 inches. It’s very unlikely Denver will see any additional snow before the end of the month.

Looking at the list of 20 snowiest Februarys in Denver’s recorded history, it appears February 2019 will also just miss matching February 1893, when 13.6 inches fell in Denver. At that time snowfall was measured in downtown Denver. If that was still the case today, February 2019 would likely have displaced 1893 and perhaps other years as well.

20 SNOWIEST FEBRUARYS (Since 1873)
1)  22.4″  2015
2)  22.1″  1912
3)  20.2″  2012
4)  19.5″  1942
5)  18.3″  1960
6)  18.3″  1909
7)  17.5″  1959
8) 17.1″  1965
9) 16.9″  1993
10) 16.5″  1953
11) 16.3″  1939
12) 15.7″  1913
13) 15.6″  1934
14) 15.3″  1931
15) 15.2″  1929
16) 14.6″  1966
17) 14.1″  2013
18) 14.0″  1915
19)  13.8″  1923
20)  13.6″  1893

Ashton Altieri

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s