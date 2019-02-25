DENVER (CBS4) – With only a handful of days left in February, it appears the month will just miss taking a spot on the list of Top 20 coldest and snowiest Februarys in Denver history.

Through Sunday, the average temperature this February has been 28.1 degrees. That is exactly 4 degrees below normal, which from a climate standpoint is substantial.

A review of the 20 coldest February’s in Denver history shows 2019 will miss the list but come close. February 1985 is in 20th place with an average temperature of 27.5 degrees or just 0.6 degrees colder than February 2019.

20 COLDEST FEBRUARYS (Since 1873) 1) 17.7° 1899 2) 21.8° 1913 3) 22.2° 1883 4) 22.3° 1989 5) 22.7° 1903 6) 23.6° 1929 7) 24.1° 1942 8) 24.8° 1960 9) 24.9° 1894 10) 25.2° 1905 11) 25.6° 1874 12) 25.8° 1939 13) 26.6° 1895 14) 26.7° 1891 15) 26.9° 1936 16) 27.1° 1955 17) 27.3° 1964 18) 27.4° 1965 19) 27.6° 2003 20) 27.5° 1985

When it comes to snowfall, Denver has officially measured 13.4 inches at Denver International Airport since Feb. 1. This month is now our snowiest in Denver is almost three years. The last time we had a month with a higher total was April 2016 with 15.6 inches. It’s very unlikely Denver will see any additional snow before the end of the month.

Looking at the list of 20 snowiest Februarys in Denver’s recorded history, it appears February 2019 will also just miss matching February 1893, when 13.6 inches fell in Denver. At that time snowfall was measured in downtown Denver. If that was still the case today, February 2019 would likely have displaced 1893 and perhaps other years as well.