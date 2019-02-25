DENVER (CBS4) – At first glance, the road to the playoffs for the Denver Broncos in 2019 looks like a difficult one. Based off of their opponent’s records in 2018, the Broncos will play the second toughest schedule in the NFL.

Denver’s 2019 opponents winning percentage last year was .537. The teams that will visit Broncos Stadium next year are Jacksonville, Tennessee, Chicago, Detroit and Cleveland. The Broncos will visit Minnesota, Green Bay, Indianapolis, Houston and Buffalo.

The NFL is expected to release the dates and times for next year’s schedule in April.

Of course determining a team’s strength of schedule based off the previous year is a dicey proposition. Teams can still bolster their rosters thru free agency which begins March 13 and through the draft which begins on April 25th.