



The widow of a man killed in a multi-state crime spree doesn’t want her husband remembered for how he died, instead for how he lived. Dave Rosenthal was a beloved husband, father, brother and friend.

“Dave was an amazing person,” Janelle Rosenthal said.

She said her husband was the kind of person who made friends everywhere he went.

“When we would go out in the summer, we had a convertible and he would talk to people with their windows open next to us a stoplight because that was just who he was,” Janelle told CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann.

Janelle and Dave were friends for 15 years before they tied the knot three years ago.

“We definitely had something really special,” she said.

So, when Janelle learned Dave was the victim of a deadly carjacking in Denver, you can only imagine her pain.

“I was crushed,” Janelle said. “I cannot imagine what things will be like without him.”

Due to the ongoing investigation, Janelle did not want to discuss the specifics of the case. However, she did say she is shocked her husband’s murder is part of a crime spree that crossed several city and state lines.

“I never thought I would be here,” she said. “This is completely senseless and completely a tragedy.”

Janelle said her late husband would do anything for his daughter and their blended family. Not only does his family miss him, but his widow said his passing is a great loss for the community.

“Denver lost a great, great man, but more importantly the world lost a great, great man,” she said. “What was taken was huge.”

The family is trying to raise money for funeral costs. To help, visit their GoFundMe Page.